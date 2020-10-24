Share:

ISLAMABAD - The academic and business community of Pakistan has widely welcomed the appointment of Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

People in Pakistan believe that Mr. Nong, with strong credentials, will play a pivotal role in facilitating the CPEC project as it enters the second phase with a particular focus on agriculture, industrialization, and socio-economic development.

President of Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, S.M. Naveed said, “We hope that the new Chinese Envoy would be focusing on the second phase of CPEC and will push forward the process of industrialization in Pakistan.”

His background in trade and economy gives him an added advantage to promote CPEC projects and reinforce Pakistan-China Economic ties, he added.

Adil Mahmood, President Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that they have a hope that the new Chinese envoy will build stronger and durable bridges between the business communities of both the countries.

The academic community is also quite hopeful that the new Chinese envoy will open a new chapter in the Pakistan-China ties.

Lt. Col. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director of Center for Global Strategic Studies (CGSS), said Mr. Nong will deepen Pak-China academic relations enabling both the countries to become intimately aware of their common destiny and future.

The new envoy has been closely associated with administering multi-cultural and multi-lingual administrative units. He served as the Vice Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Party Committee.