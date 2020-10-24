Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that people who travel to London to receive medical treatment are not aware of public issues. Nations do not make progress by spending funds on only one city, he said.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing a ceremony in Esa Khel cadet college, said that government’s top priority is development of backward areas and it is keen to transform police into such a dynamic force that protects the weak segments of society. He directed the Inspector General of Police, Punjab to ensure that the common man is treated fairly at the police stations.

Imran Khan declared water availability as Mianwali’s biggest issue and said he is fully aware of problems being faced by residents of the city. The Prime Minister said we are focusing on the provision of basic civic amenities of life to the people of these areas including health and education infrastructure. He said a new system has been evolved to ensure the presence of doctors in the hospitals of far-flung areas.

Imran Khan emphasized the need of knowledge economy terming it imperative to put the country on the path of progress and development.

“Many people ask me why I appointed Usman Buzdar as Punjab CM, I did it because I have spent a lot of time in places such as Mianwali. People who haven’t been to these places, how will they know about the lives of the people here?”

Dera Ghazi Khan is one of the most impoverished areas in Punjab, he said. We have to work on developing it too, the PM said.