Share:

Islamabad-The Planning commission has issued authorisation for the release of around Rs290 billion (45 per cent) of the allocation of Rs650 billion Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the first Three Month and 23 days (1st July to 23rd October) of the fiscal year 2020-21, official document reveals . As the planning commission has removed the bottlenecks in the authorisation procedure, the releases has considerably improved as compared to previous years, said official sources to The Nation.

Earlier the ministries/divisions had to send their demands for the release of funds for the first quarter, but during current fiscal funds were authorised without demand. The same procedure was also adopted for the 2nd quarter, the source added. However, the source said that for the 3rd quarter, the ministries and divisions will be required to provide the details of utilisation of the released funds. As per the mechanism, funds are released as per quarterly ceilings of 20 per cent for first quarter (July – September) 20 per cent Second quarter (October – December) 30 per cent third quarter (January – March) and 30 per cent fourth quarter (April – June).

For the federal ministries/divisions out of total allocations of Rs366.251 billion in fiscal 2020-21, authorisation of Rs188.344 billion (52 per cent) were issued from 1st July 2020 to 23rd October 2020.

For cabinet division out of the total allocation of Rs47.802 billion, authorisation of Rs 28.221 billion has been issued. Similarly, for finance division total allocation of Rs66.67 billion an authorisation of Rs 32.348 billion has been issued. For Higher Education Commission an authorisation of Rs14.049 billion has been issued. The total allocation for the HEC was Rs29.470 billion. For National Food security, authorisation of Rs6 billion of Rs12 billion has been issued. For corporations including National Highway Authority, NTDC/PEPCO projects, authorisation for the release of Rs76.466 billion has been issued. The total allocation for the Corporations was 158.325 billion. For the special areas of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects) authorisation of Rs 24.149 billion has been issued since 1st July, 2020. The total allocation for AJK and Gilgit Baltistan (Block and other projects) in the PSDP 2020-21 was Rs 52.425 billion. Out of total allocation of Rs3 billion for the ERRA in PSDP 2020-21, authorisation was issued for Rs 750 million. Out of Foreign aid of Rs72.475 billion an amount of Rs 31.190 billion were released.