Share:

Swabi - Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister has said that the solution of all confronting problems of the country is fresh elections and that would be the beginning to take the country out of the crisis, because in the last two years every institution of the country had been weakened.

He said this during his address to PML-N workers’ convention held here at the Government High School.

On the occasion, a the party leaders said that main objective of the gathering was to gather the workers support while keeping in mind the increasing political temperature in the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that the constitution of the country is flagrantly violated because Sindh was targeted by the federal government and the chief minister was threatened by the federal government that his government would be dismissed if a case was not registered against Capt (R) Safdar, Maryam Nawaz’s husband.

He said that the Elections 2018 were manipulated and that is the reason that masses are facing critical issues today.

He said that the PTI’s position among the masses had been weakened due to the government’s wrong policies and wrong priorities.

He came down heavily on Asad Qaisaer, speaker of the national assembly, saying that if he could not run the national assembly according to the constitution of the country then he should resign.

Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N central general secretary, said in his address that when Nawaz Sharif assumed power after elections 2013, the economic situation was very feeble and terrorism was its peak and there was prolong loadshedding in the country but the PML-N government resolved all these issues during its constitutional tenure.

PML-N leader Javed Murtaza Abbasi said that future of the country belongs to PML-N and the workers should be ready for the next general elections. “The PTI leaders would face an ignominious defeat and the people came to know about their empty pledges and slogan,” he said.

Amir Muqam, PML-N Provincial President said that the entire world knew that the PTI government is the worst one in the country’s history.

He also spoke in detail about the achievements of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for the country and its people.