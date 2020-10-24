Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz would address party workers’ convention here on November 5. Party sources said on Friday that the address would be part of a series of ‘power shows’ being arranged in different cities of the country. Jhang Road has been selected as venue of the congregation, with an application already moved to the district administration, seeking approval for holding mass gathering, confirmed party sources. According to PML district president Malik Ahmad Yar Hijhra, arrangements for the political gathering were almost complete, and it was being hoped that the event would attract a huge gathering of people from across the district.