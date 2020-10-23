Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested a man involved in swindling money from people by impersonating military officer, informed a police spokesman on Friday. The accused, held by a team of police during a raid at Faizabad Interchange, has been identified as Haleem Akhter. Police also recovered military uniform, badges and wireless set from his possession, he said. Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan and other police officials including Sub-Inspector Nadeem Tahir along with others. This team was conducting checking near Faizabad and arrested an impersonator having uniform, wireless set and badges. The accused has been identified as Haleem Akhtar and it was revealed during the initial investigation from him that he used to mint money from citizens on the pretext of giving jobs to them.

Police have got his physical remand from the concerned court and further investigation is underway from him. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for strict vigilance against cheaters and fraudsters.