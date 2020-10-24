Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday in the Senate sought from the federal government about the legal status of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority claiming that the ordinance that gave legal cover to the body has expired months ago.

Separately, the opposition parties also staged a token walkout from the house to mark protest over alleged reluctance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to lay Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) Ordinance before the Parliament what it said that for fearing of disapproval resolution against it. Speaking on his call attention notice, former chairman Senate and PPP legislator Mian Raza Rabbani asked the government to explain whether China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Ordinance was “still holding the field.” He explained that the ordinance that was promulgated twice has lapsed and said, “We don’t know whether there is a law which is sustaining this authority exists or not?” He claimed that the ordinance had lapsed earlier in 2020 which means that CPEC Authority has no legal cover to functions and all actions are without cover of any law in this connection. The opposition lawmaker said that the authority has had huge funds and its “chairman has not authority to head it if the ordinance is not holding the field.”