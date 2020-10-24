Share:

MULTAN - PPP MNA Naveed Aamir Jeeva has reaffirmed unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to APP on Friday, he said that sufferings of people of the occupied Kashmir, which started with the landing of Indian troops in Srinagar on October 27 in 1947, still continue unabated. “India had occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir against the local people’s aspirations and in total disregard for the Indian Independence Act and the partition plan,” he said.

He cited the recent reports by international organisations and media outlets in which serious concern had been expressed over the unconscionable lockdown imposed on the Kashmiri population.

India had imposed an inhuman lockdown over eight million people of the held valley on 5 August 2019.

“Use of torture, enforced disappearances and restrictions on the freedom of movement and assembly are the stark realties today,” PPP MNA said, and added, “Indian occupation forces are perpetrating unspeakable crimes against the Kashmiri people, including women and children, with complete impunity.” Today, he said, it was time to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of Kashmir and honour all those who had suffered at the hands of Indian occupying forces.

Meanwhile, Ali Zainul Abidin, a local philanthropist, said today he solemnly pledged along with his other compatriots that he would continue to support the Kashmiris’ struggle until they were given their legitimate right to self-determination.