Share:

RAWALPINDI - As Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) is approaching, preparations are being made in the city at a fast pace so that the birthday of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) could be celebrated in a befitting manner and with religious zeal and fervour.

Roads, streets and buildings of the city are being decorated by the faithful with colourful lights and buntings.

A number of programmes have been planned to celebrate the occasion as several Naat competitions are being organised to pay homage and respects to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Similarly, like every year, the government and religious organisations have planned a number of activities to celebrate the annual event to be celebrated on 30th of this month. As always has been the case, Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions will be taken out in all areas of the city.

Arrangements are being made to ensure foolproof security for the processions.

The Punjab government has directed all district and tehsil administration officers to take strict security measures in this regard.

The main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) will be taken out from Bunni Chowk in the morning, and after passing through Circular Road, Waris Khan, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Iqbal Road, Fowara Chowk and Raja Bazaar, will culminate at Central Jamia Mosque.

The district administration has banned the entry of tractor-trolleys, trucks and other heavy vehicles at the route of the main procession.

The administration has urged the Ulema and people belonging to all sects of life to play their role in maintaining law and order and to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.

The city district government will set up a control room for the surveillance of processions for the purpose of their security.