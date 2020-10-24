Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday assured the PTI leaders from Sindh that the federal government would leave no stone unturned in completing various development projects including K4 and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

According to official sources, the Prime Minister gave this assurance while talking a delegation of Members of National and Provincial Assemblies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Sindh during a meeting held here. Sources said that the meeting reviewed progress on the K4 and KCR and also exchanged views on development of Bundal Island.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail were also present.

The delegation includes MNAs Aftab Siddiqui, Ataullah and Provincial Assembly members Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and Ashraf Qureshi.

Meanwhile in a separate meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and renowned businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi here on Friday said the revival of industrialisation would not only stimulate the economic activity but also create job opportunities for youth and lead to wealth creation. He reiterated that restoring the industrial process and providing all possible facilities to small and medium enterprises, is top priority of the government. Prime Minister said that promotion of industry will not only speed up the economic activity but also help to create job opportunities for youth and wealth creation. He said that the government’s efforts and policies to promote business and industrial processes have restored the confidence of the business community. He said policies have also helped to resume business activities after Covid-19 and flood in Sindh.