ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Opposition’s effort to disrupt civil-military relations has totally failed and on-going accountability process against corruption would be taken to its logical end.

The opposition has made an effort to sever civil-military relations which has not succeeded as government and all state institutions are still on the same page for the betterment of the country, PM was quoted as saying this while addressing the meeting of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s spokespersons.

PM also said that international lobby that works against Pakistan was fully supporting the opposition.

The 11-party alliance of opposition parties is running an anti-government campaign seeking ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan and fresh elections.

PM alleged that opposition’s on-going narrative was part of the India’s anti-Pakistan campaign and alleged that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was furthering agenda of India in Pakistan. He pointed out that opposition’s anti-government campaign was being appreciated in India which spoke volume of the intentions behind it. PM Imran Khan said that the accountability process against those who have looted the national kitty would continue and no compromise would be made on this.