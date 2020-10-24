Share:

LAHORE - In wake of second COVID-19 wave, the Punjab Government mulled over a proposal to allow government employees of over 55 years old and women workers to work from home as long as the threat persisted. A final decision in this regard would be taken after the approval of the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The proposal came under discussion in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on corona chaired by Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat on Friday.

Briefing the meeting on the latest situation of the pandemic in the province, the Secretary Primary Health told that smart lockdown was currently underway in 774 areas of Punjab while new SOPs had been put in place for marriage halls, educational institutions, markets, workshops and other workplaces. He said, there had been a steady increase in the new cases of corona since September 15.

He further stated that one school in Hafizabad and one in Bhakkar had been closed due to the positive test of corona while a number of classrooms of schools in several districts had also been closed. He said that Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib and Gujarat were reporting the highest number of new cases of corona in the province respectively followed by Lahore, Rawalpindi and Sargodha. Addressing the meeting, the Law Minister said that the government would take drastic measures if the people did not comply with the government SOPs to avoid corona.

Raja Basharat said that the government had been repeatedly appealing to the people to take precautionary measures but unfortunately most of the people seemed to be ignoring the SOPs. He further said that due to the effective efforts of the government, the outbreak of corona was almost over but due to non-cooperation of the people new cases had started increasing again. He said all possible steps would be taken to stop the spread of corona.