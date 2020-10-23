Share:

Bottas leads Mercedes one-two in first Portuguese Grand Prix practice

PORTIMAO (Agencies): Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Mercedes in the first Portuguese Grand Prix practice in 24 years on Friday, with six-times Formula One world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton second fastest. The Finn has made a habit of going quickest in the first session of the race weekend, doing so eight times in a row even though the only practice two weeks ago at the Nuerburgring was on the Saturday due to bad weather. The Friday morning prowess has not translated into wins on Sunday, however, with Bottas 69 points adrift of Hamilton after 11 races. Hamilton, who was 0.339 seconds slower than Bottas’s best effort of 1:18.410 on medium tyres around the undulating Algarve International Circuit near the southern city of Portimao, has seven wins to Bottas’s two. The Briton will be chasing a record 92nd career win on Sunday, having matched Michael Schumacher’s all-time milestone at the Nuerburgring on Oct. 11. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was best of the rest on a cloudy morning, clocking a time 0.781 slower than Bottas but on hard tyres, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc fourth as the field came to terms with a new track on the calendar.

Kashif excels in Jinnah Development Golf Tour

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The 3rd Punjab Jinnah Development Tour Golf Championship for second tier golf professionals commenced here at PAF Skyview Golf Course. Conducted by Punjab Golf Association (PGA), this competitive event affords an opportunity to upcoming golf professionals. On the opening day, Kashif Masih came to the forefront with an impressive round of gross 67, five under par while Azam Chaudry also gathered same score of gross 67. Another competitor who came up with an under par round of gross 70 was M Akhter of Islamabad. Three others with similar under par rounds of gross 71 were Syed Raza Ali of PAF Skyview, Haseeb ur Rehman of Islamabad and Aadil Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana. Placed at a score of 72 were Syed Bilal, Shahid Hanif and Haroon Ishaq.

Salman shines in Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Salman Hanif of Lahore Gymkhana excelled in the three-round 54-hole 37th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament after the completion of the first round here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Friday. Playing to a modest handicap of 14, Salman excelled in all departments of the game and gathered score of net 62, ten under par. Young Abdullah Farooqi and Omar Farooq scored net 66 while Qasim Ali Khan and Saad Mehmood net 67. Four others at a score of net 68 were Ammad Nadeem, Haider Bokhari, Waseem Riaz and Farhan Khan while at a score of 69 were Mogheesuddin and Imran Mehmood. The cut was applied at the end of the first round and out of 114 competing in first round, only 50 managed to make the cut. Ladies will enter the arena from today (Saturday) and compete over 36 holes.