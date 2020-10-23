Share:

Rawalpindi-The civic body has banned the construction of commercial buildings up to 100 meters height along with Ring Road, according to spokesman on Friday.

He said the 50th meeting of the governing body of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held in Conference Room under the chairmanship of Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

The governing body appreciated the leadership skills of Chairman RDA that will set the direction of future development of the city. Governing Body RDA has banned commercial constructions up to 100 meters along Rawalpindi Ring Road. According to the planning regulation, the governing body also approved new housing schemes rules to facilitate the housing sector.

The governing body also approved the formulation of Peri-Urban Structure Plan in all tehsils of Rawalpindi District except Tehsil Rawalpindi. According to the Peri-Urban Plan, zones will be allocated for land use in each tehsil so that any developer can know in which zone he will be able to carry out development activities. The governing body has discussed various issues of Gulraiz Housing Scheme such as graveyard etc. In order to decide which institution will do the anti-encroachment or development work on this land, a five-member technical committee has been made under the supervision of Haji Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry MPA PP-13 which will prepare its report within 15 days. Various posts and re-adjustments have been approved.

Director General RDA has given a detailed briefing of the agenda items before the Governing Body. Chairman RDA thanked all the members who attended the meeting. Haji Amjad Mehmood Chaudhry MPA PP 13, Ms. Nasreen Tariq MPA (W 301), Muqrib Ali Technical Member, Director General RDA Amara Khan, MD Wasa Raja Shaukat Mehmood, Director Admin And Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Deputy Director Building Control Muhammad Ijaz, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Finance Department, HUD & PHE Department, P&D Department, Local Government Department, Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Deputy Representatives of Commissioner Office Rawalpindi and other officers of RDA Rawalpindi participated in this 50th Governing Body meeting of RDA.