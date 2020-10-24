Share:

Faisalabad - Popular Qawal Sher Miandad was critically injured after his vehicle was fired at by dacoits here on Friday.

According to details, the incident occurred in the Madina Town when Sher Miandad was returning home after qawali performance at a function.

The dacoits looted two mobiles, cash worth two lakh rupees and other valuables from him and opened fire at him before fleeing from the scene, private channels reported.

Sher Miandad is receiving treatment at Civil Hospital where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Meanwhile RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja has asked CPO Faisalabad to compile a report on the incident. Massive blaze engulfs textile factory: Massive fire broke out at a textile factory here at Millat Road on Friday afternoon.

According to rescue sources, the fire initially erupted on one side of the factory and engulfed the entire area very quickly.

On hearing about the incident, fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and started relief activities, a private news channel reported.

Roof of the factory also collapsed hampering rescue operation. The blaze was so intense that firefighters kept battling against it for hours.

Three fire brigade vehicles were still at the site till the filing of this report.