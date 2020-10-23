Share:

ISLAMABAD-He’s originally from Vancouver, Canada. And Ryan Reynolds got all the support he needed to cast his first vote in a US election with wife Blake Lively by his side.The 43 year old actor joked ‘it was super scary at first’ as he took advantage of early voting by dropping off his mail-in ballot, while fans couldn’t help but laugh at Blake’s efforts to draw fake shoes on her bare feet. She certainly dressed up for the polls by wearing a gorgeous plaid coat with a matching taupe turtleneck. The Deadpool star kept things casual in a navy blue button down with his sleeves rolled up above his elbows, green trousers and Adidas trainers.

Blake looked stunning in a pair of rose colored slacks with a wide bell hem and what appeared to be brown strappy shoes. Upon further inspection, the Shallows star had drawn heels on her bare feet.