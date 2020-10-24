Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday took notice of keeping an accused in custody for long time by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and termed it as unfair and unjust.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial noted this while hearing the bail application of Director Food Punjab, Muhammad Ajmal.

The apex court said that there should be a difference between the criminal and white collar crime cases and if there is a threat that the accused may influence the trial or society then he could be detained.

Justice Bandial observed that the conduct and movement of accused could be controlled in many ways. He said that the accused’s passport, bank accounts and the properties could be confiscated. Advocate Abid Saqi representing the Director Food, Punjab, stated that the charges were framed against his client in August, 2020. He added that the accused is behind the bars for the last 14 months.