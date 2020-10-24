Share:

Special Assistant on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill has said the opposition parties are pursuing anti Pakistan narrative to cover their corruption.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Saturday, he said the government will make its utmost effort to bring back Nawaz Sharif.

He said Nawaz Sharif fled the country on the pretext of indisposition. He said Nawaz Sharif should come back and face law.

The Special Assistant said our focus is to recover the plundered amount and bring down the prices of essential commodities.