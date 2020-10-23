Share:

LAHORE-Sindh registered their sixth win in as many matches in the ongoing National U19 One-Day Tournament on Friday. The other two matches were won by Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Batting first, Sindh U19 made 257 all out from 49.2 overs. Hassan Jafri top-scored with an 86-ball 78, hitting eight fours and a six. He stitched a 124-run partnership for the fifth wicket with player of the match Ghazi Ghouri, who struck five fours in his innings of 69 from 75 balls. For Balochistan, Faiz Ullah and Hikmat Ullah bagged three wickets apiece. In reply, Balochistan were bowled out for 140 in 49 overs as leg-spinner Talha Ahsan returned four for 20 and Asim Ali grabbed three wickets for 29 runs. Mohammad Ayaz top-scored with an unbeaten 53 from 104 balls, hitting six fours.

In Punjab derby, Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab by 74 runs. After being put into bat, Central Punjab were dismissed for 252 in 48.4 overs. Malik Abdul Rafay top-scored with 65 from 96 balls, nine of which were dispatched for fours. Mohammad Waqas (38), Ali Hassan (37) and Muneeb Zafar (31) were other notable scorers for Central Punjab. For Southern Punjab, Awais Abbas picked five wickets for 55 runs in 10 overs. Faisal Akram chipped in with three wickets, while Mohammad Shehzad grabbed two wickets.

In reply, Southern Punjab were bundled out for 178 in 44.5 overs. Mohammad Shehzad top-scored with a 73-ball 55, hitting nine fours. Uzair Mumtaz (38 from 61 balls, six fours) contributed 94-run for the second wicket with Shehzad. For Central Punjab, Muneeb Wasif, who was also declared the best player of the match, grabbed four wickets for 37 runs in 10 overs. Saeed Ali took three wickets for 51 runs in 10 overs.

Abbas Ali’s unbeaten 104 helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a convincing 92-run win over Northern and also earned him player of the match award. Batting first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 290 for seven in 50 overs. Abbas innings included nine fours and two sixes from 92 balls. He and Nasir Faraz knitted a 152-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Nasir scored a 76-ball 66, laced with five fours and two sixes.

For Northern, Zaman Khan and Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets apiece. In reply, Northern were bowled out for 198 in 42.2 overs. Mubasir Khan (70 from 77 balls) and opener Hassan Abid Kiyani (66 from 77 balls) contributed a 113-run partnership for the second wicket. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, slow left-arm spinner Ismail Khan grabbed five wickets for 34 runs in 9.2 overs.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SINDH U19 257 all out, 49.2 overs (Hassan Jafri 78, Ghazi Ghouri 69; Faiz Ullah 3-44, Hikmat Ullah 3-65, Basit Ali 2-4) beat BALOCHISTAN U19 140 all out, 49 overs (M Ayaz 53*, M Ibrahim Sr 30; Talha 4-20, Asim Ali 3-29) by 117 runs.

CENTRAL PUNJAB U19 252 all out, 48.4 overs (Malik Abdul Rafay 65, M Waqas 38, Ali Hassan 37; Awais Abbas 5-55, Faisal Akram 3-46, M Shehzad 2-58) beat SOUTHERN PUNJAB U19 178 all out, 44.5 overs (M Shehzad 55, Uzair Mumtaz 38; Muneeb Wasif 4-37, Saeed Ali 3-51, Arham Nawab 2-30) by 74 runs.

KP U19 290-7, 50 overs (Abbas Ali 104*, Nasir Faraz 66; Zaman Khan 2-57, Mehran Mumtaz 2-63) beat NORTHERN U19 198 all out, 42.2 overs (Mubasir Khan 70, Hassan Abid Kiyani 66; Ismail Khan 5-34) by 92 runs.