KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) gave constitution to the country.

Addressing a press conference, the CM said that we were standing against those who took law in their hands. Lawyers have always come forward whenever the country needs them, he told.

The minister further demanded the federal government to withdraw ordinance related to islands.

We are not afraid of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and will continue to face corruption cases against us. As a chief minister, it’s my duty to satisfy my people with my performance, he asserted.

CM Murad said that it had been over a year, PPP leader Khurshid Shah was in jail without any case. Federation is controlling three provinces from Islamabad at this moment, he added.

The CM further said that federal government had stopped calling ministers for meetings.