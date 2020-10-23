Share:

ISLAMABAD - Triathlon sporting event was organised at Bahawalpur under auspices of Bahawalpur Corps. More than 300 local youth from various educational institutions participated in the event aimed at promoting healthy sports culture. Triathlon 2020 included 300ms swimming, 20km cycling and 10km marathon. The youth displayed zeal and enthusiasm. Corps Commander Bahawalpur gave away prizes to the winners, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate on Friday.