Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi and United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Friday entered an agreement to mutually establish a UNESCO Chair on ‘Medicinal and Bio-organic Natural Product Chemistry’ at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (KU).

Vice Chancellor (VC) KU Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood Iraqi signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in the absence of UNESCO officials in a ceremony held at the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry KU, said a statement on Friday.

Earlier, UNESCO Director General (DG) Audrey Azoulay had signed the same MoU with the KU at her office in Paris on October 2, 2020. The UNESCO Chair was approved in UNESCO General Assembly this year.

Chairman Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology, Prof Dr Atta-ur Rahman, Director ICCBS Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, and many other officials and scholars attended the ceremony at the HEJ institute.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Khalid Iraqi expressed gratitude to the UNESCO officials for their support, and termed the signing of MoU as a landmark occasion for the University of Karachi.

Speaking about setting up the UNESCO Chair on ‘Medicinal and Bio-organic Natural Product Chemistry’ at the ICCBS-University of Karachi, Prof Khalid Iraqi said that the objectives of the Chair were important in term of their impact, adding, that this Chair would strengthen south-south and south-north cooperation.

Sindh healthcare commission seals quacks’ clinics

After the surge in coronavirus cases in Karachi, the Sindh Healthcare Commission in its actions has sealed more than 60 clinics being run by quacks.

As per details, more than 60 clinics in Baldia, Defence, Malir and Saddar Town were sealed by the commission in last two days after a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases. The Sindh Healthcare Commission has directed the owners of the clinics to get themselves register. Pakistan reported 13 more coronavirus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,715. Thus far, Sindh has reported 142,917 cases, followed by Punjab that reported 102,253 cases while KP reported 38,886, Balochistan 15,767, Islamabad 18,578, GB 4,127 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 3,688.