Islamabad - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Faisal Sultan on Thursday in a meeting held with the World Health Organization (WHO) team reviewed the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country. A statement released by the Ministry of NHS said that SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan chaired a debriefing session by WHO mission from EMRO. The WHO mission comprises a team of WHO experts, visiting Pakistan from 14 to 24 October 2020. The objectives of the mission were to review lessons learnt from Pakistan COVID-19 response to work with national and provincial experts in health. The main area of review was surveillance, point of entry, risk communication and community engagement, and continuity essential health services. The Mission presented their findings and appreciated the response of the federal and provincial government for effectively containing COVID-19. Dr Palitha Mahipala, Head of mission, WHO was also present in the meeting. SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan appreciated the efforts of WHO mission and WHO Country Office in identifying the gaps and recommendations in the suggested areas of the International Health Regulations 2005.