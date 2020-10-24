Share:

ISLAMABAD - The World Bank has appreciated Pakistan government's reform agenda in various sectors and reiterated commitment to support Pakistan through International Development Association (IDA) 2020 during COVID-19 crisis.

The commitment was made during a virtual meeting of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh with Managing Director, World Bank Axel Van Trotsenburg, and Vice President SAR, World Bank Hartwing Schafer. The virtual interaction was held as part of annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank 2020. In his remarks, the Adviser Finance also appreciated the role of the World Bank in extending assistance to Pakistan to provide much-needed fiscal space to fight COVID-19 pandemic effectively. "The World Bank is our long-running development partner", he added.