LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that if people did not follow SOPs there is risk of increase in cases. ‘I appeal to people to follow SOPs [Standard Operating Procedures]’.

Dr Yasmin also approved a number of new posts at District Headquarters Hospital and different hospitals in Rawalpindi in the 8th Syndicate Meeting of the Rawalpindi Medical University.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Omar, Registrar and Syndicate members attended the meeting. Registrar Rawalpindi Medical University presented the agenda items of the meeting.

Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Omar presented the performance reports of Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and its attached Teaching institutions.

The meeting approved payments for pending liabilities including utility bills of Benazir Bhutto Hospitals, Holy Family Hospital, DHQ Rawalpindi and Medical University.

The Minister granted approval for opening of new accounts for Benazir Hospital, DHQ Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi Medical University.

The syndicate meeting approved payments for the medical equipment procured for DHQ and Holy Family Hospital.

The meeting approved a contract for year 2020-21 for cleanliness services at DHQ Rawalpindi.

The Syndicate meeting granted approval for new positions at DHQ and other hospitals besides upgradation of positions of Sub-Engineers.

Dr Yasmin said, “We are making all out efforts to control corona and dengue in Punjab.