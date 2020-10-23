Share:

LAHORE-Zacky Farms outplayed Master Paints to qualify for the main final of the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 while in two-chukker matches, Guard Group qualified for the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

The exciting and enthralling matches were witnessed and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Agha Najeeb Raza, Secretary General Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif and players and their families.

The second semifinal between Zacky Farms and Master Paints proved to be a thriller, and after a tough battle, Zacky Farms won it by a narrow margin of 4-3. From the winning side, Shah Qubilai Alam played superb polo and succeeded in converting two tremendous goals while the remaining goals came from Hashim Kamal Agha and Nazar Dean Ali Khan, who converted one goal apiece. From the losing side, all the three goals were thrashed in by Adnan Jalil Azam.

On the other hand, Guard Group, Magic River and AOS Polo team played two-chukker matches to qualify for the subsidiary final. In the first match, Guard Group first defeated AOS Polo team 4-2½ and then routed Magic River 4-1½. In the third two-chukker match, Magic River outpaced AOS Polo team 4-2½. Tomorrow (Sunday), the main and subsidiary finals will be played here at the LPC ground.