LAHORE (PR): Mobilink Foundation has partnered with the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) to set up a computer lab facility at a PEF partner secondary school at Tatral village in District Chakwal. The lab has been set up as part of Mobilink’s vision to create a better every day for the communities it operates in.

As a result of this partnership, the school will be able to provide computer based education to students as well as train its teachers in line with the latest technology curriculum. Mobilink Foundation has provided a total of five latest computer systems as well as an integrated communications facility to enable online lessons within the lab.

Arif Mehmood, Director Sales (North) Mobilink stated, ‘’Corporate Responsibility remains at the core of all that we do at Mobilink.

Our ambition for the computer lab is to enable students in Chakwal to have access to the latest technology, as means of making a difference in the way the children at the school learn and grow.’’