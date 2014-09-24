MULTAN

To make assessment of the disaster caused by the flood and pay compensation to the affectees, the district administration has constituted assessment and redressal committees.

The affectees, whose crops have been destroyed by the flood by 40 percent or more, will get 100 percent compensation. Additional District Collector Ali Annan Qamar disclosed on Tuesday that nine Nadra centres will be set up in Multan district and each centre would make payments to 1,000 affectees daily. Thus, 9,000 affectees will receive compensation per day.

He further revealed that the affectees with crop loss of 25 to 39 percent would be paid compensation in proportion with their losses. He added that another committee to assess the losses of infrastructure and households had also been formed. He said that the committee to make assessments of crop loss would consist of patwaris and agri-assistants, secretaries union council, lumbardar and education supervisors. He said that the committees would upload the loss assessment data on Punjab government’s site from where it would be transferred to Nadra for verification and payment purpose. He said that the lists of the affectees receiving compensation would be displayed at Nadra centres and they would be informed a day earlier. Punjab Minister for Prisons Abdul Waheed Arrain said on the occasion that the public representatives would monitor the assessment and compensation payment process and a strict action would be taken against officials if they committed negligence or corruption. He issued order for the restoration of schools, colleges, roads, hospitals and government offices in flood-hit areas on emergency grounds, asking the concerned officials to submit assessment proposals at DCO office within two days.

COMPLAINT: Director of Mehmood Group of Industries Khawaja Abdul Haq has alleged that the crew of Shaheen Airlines flight NL-161 insulted him and kept him hostage, demanding action against the airline crew.

Talking to media men here on Tuesday, he urged upon the owner of the airlines and Civil aviation authorities to take stern action against the staff of flight which, as he alleged, had attempted to take his life by shutting the door of the plane for 15 minutes and manhandling him. He said that he went to Delhi to participate in an exhibition and got sick. He added that he underwent an operation in a Delhi hospital and reached at Karachi on September 22 where he boarded Shaheen Airlines flight NL-161 to reach Multan.

He complained that the air conditioning system of the plane remained off till the take off while the crew kept the doors of plane shut for 15 minutes after landing. He lamented that when he lodged a complaint with the manager of the airlines in Multan he attempted to make him hostage consequently his condition further deteriorated. Khawaja Abdul Haq said that he would move court on this issue.