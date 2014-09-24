Rawalpindi - A British national of Pakistani origin was arrested by Pakistan Customs after four kilograms heroin was recovered from his luggage here at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIA).

The British national, who was later identified as Ishmial Khan of Nowshera, was trying to board Birmingham bound Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight number PK-791, informed Assistant Collector Customs BBIIA Naveed here on Tuesday.

According to Naveed, Pakistan Customs stopped a passenger having British passport on suspicion at the departure lounge. During the course of search, Customs officials found 4-kg heroin from his suitcase, he added. “The accused had packed heroin in a plastic shopping bag and hid it in suitcase tactfully” Naveed added.

A case has been registered against the accused under Customs Act 1969 and CNSA 1997 while further investigation was in process, he added.

On the other hand, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted raids at eight different parts of the country and seized huge quantity of narcotics, besides rounding 13 smugglers up and confiscating four vehicles. The raids were carried out against drug mafia at Islamabad, Attock, Sargodha, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Gilgit and Karachi, informed ANF headquarters spokesman.

, adding that the recovered narcotics included 37-kg heroin, 14-kg charas and 8-kg opium. The cost of seized drug is Rs 300.26 million in international market, he informed.