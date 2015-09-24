LAHORE - A delegation of Parents Association met Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif yesterday and thanked him for resolving the issue of increase in the fees of private schools.

The delegation also appreciated the efforts of Shahbaz Sharif for promotion of education and establishment of Daanish schools in Punjab.

The chief minister said that education is the right of every child and Punjab government is implementing a comprehensive programme for ensuring 100 per cent enrollment of children in schools and promotion of quality of education.

He said that an immediate notice was taken of the protest of parents over increase in fees by private educational institutions and the government immediately issued an ordinance in this regard for the purpose of lessening the financial burden the parents of the children who were studying in private educational institutions.

He said that under the ordinance, private schools will not be allowed to raise their fees in the ongoing educational session and they will have to get registered within 45 days. He said that there was no justification for increase in fees.

He said that a procedure has been evolved for the implementation of the measures under the ordinance and authorities have been constituted at district levels which comprise representatives of parents and schools.

Shahbaz Sharif directed that Education Department authorities should evolve a comprehensive mechanism for maintaining a close and constant contact with the Parents Association and teachers as all concerned departments and associations have to work together for the promotion of education.

CM okays authority for land record management

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif presiding over a high level meeting on Wednesday gave approval to a separate authority for the implementation of Land Record Management & Information System at tehsil level across the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said service centers are fully operational in 143 tehsils of Punjab which are providing services to the people. He said that the computerisation of land record is an important step towards eliminating Petwar culture existing for decades throughout Punjab.

The chief minister said that computerization of land record is a historic step of Punjab government and lakhs of people are benefiting from it.

The Chief Minister said that corruption, fraud and forgery in land matters will be eliminated due to this modern system He said that a common man is getting relief in the real sense through this project of billions of rupees of Punjab government.

He said that provision of documents of land is becoming possible to the people under one roof through this project. He while giving approval to the administrative structure of a separate autonomous authority for monitoring and implementation of this project in future said that there should be an effective system of internal audit and the internal audit of this project will be compulsory after every six months.