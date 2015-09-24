LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority Director Ayesha Mumtaz has said special teams have been formed to check food’s quality at restaurants and eateries during the Eidul Azha’s days.

Talking to the reporters at the Lahore High Court on Wednesday, the PFA director said the provision of healthy and hygienic food to citizens was the priority of her department. “The PFA staff will continue their duties during the three days of Eid and take action against the sellers of poor and unhygienic food to the citizens.”

Earlier, she appeared in LHC regarding the case of illegal slaughter houses where she said the slaughter houses do not fall under the control of Punjab Food Authority. The court sought reply from the livestock secretary and adjourned further hearing until Oct 26.