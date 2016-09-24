Rawalpindi - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has conducted raids in various parts of the city and held four human smugglers including a woman, informed a spokesman yesterday.

The smugglers were involved in scores of cases of human trafficking, exploitation and extortion of money, he said. The four detained human smugglers were identified as Malik Dawood, who is also proclaimed offender in three cases, Farman Ullah, Sajjad Butt and Faiza Kabir, he informed. He said the accused would be produced before a court of law for obtaining their physical remand. On the other hand, Adiala Jail administration following the instructions of interior ministry deported a Nigerian national namely Elochukwu Sylvanus Onyekwonike. The foreigner was sent back to his country via Dubai through Pakistan International Airline flight number PK-233 from Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport.