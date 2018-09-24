Share:

BUREWALA - Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia has inaugurated a three-day anti-polio campaign in Vehari district. The campaign will start from 24th September (today) and will end on 26th September. During the campaign, a total of 1,321 teams will administer anti-polio drops to the children under five years of age. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik, and DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Ahmed have inaugurated the campaign. Two days have been marked as catch-up day to administer anti-polio vaccine to the children missed during the campaign. The DC has asked the departments concerned to provide every possible facility to the teams. He said, “We have to work hard to eliminate the disease from the society.”

In GUJRANWALA, an anti-polio campaign will begin in Gujranwala from 24th September (today). The Health Department’s teams will visit door to door to administer anti-polio drops to children. The anti-polio teams will be accompanied by police personnel for their security. The health authorities have urged the parents to get their vaccinated.