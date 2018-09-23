Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ariana Grande has reassured her fans that 'everything will be okay'.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' hitmaker recently announced she is taking time out to ''heal'' following the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller earlier this month and the terrorist attack at her concert last year, but she's reached out to her supporters via her social media accounts. She wrote on Twitter: ''Everything will be okay. I love u so v much.'' She also shared a photo of a cloudy sky and similar messages on her Instagram Story.”

She posted: ''everything will be okay... one day at a time.''

After Ariana and her fiance Pete Davidson didn't attend the Emmy Awards as expected this week, her spokesperson confirmed she is taking some time out of the spotlight.

They said: ''Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight.

''Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York.

''Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend.''

The 'Side to Side' singer is also planning to work on some new music without any pressure on her while she takes her time out.

The spokesperson added: ''She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.''

Ariana recently shared a touching tribute to Mac and admitted she ''can't believe'' he's gone.

She wrote on Instagram: ''i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can't believe you aren't here anymore. i really can't wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i'm so mad, i'm so sad i don't know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i'm so sorry i couldn't fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you're okay now. rest.''