KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced its Sindh chapter leadership awarding party Sindh President slot to Amir Bux Bhutto and PTI Karachi president slot to Khurram Sherzaman.

According to details, Sindh’s organisational positions were announced after formal approval of chairman PTI Imran Khan. Amir Bux Bhutto has been appointed as PTI Sindh’ president, Haleem Adil Sheikh as general secretary and Khuram Sherzaman as PTI Karachi president.

Amir Bux Bhutto and Haleem Adil Sheikh thanked Chairman Imran khan for new organisational responsibilities. In a joint statement, they said: “We will fulfill all the expectations of our leadership”. They further said we will organise party on union council level within three months. We will finish all the lacking in local bodies elections. Party workers are PTI main strength. We will give priority to our workers .We will work hard and convey the message of chairman PTI in each and every part of Sindh.

Furthermore, PTI newly appointed Karachi President Khurram Sherzaman said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has given him a great responsibility after allotting him the slot of PTI Karachi President and keeping in view the importance of the organizational slot I would try my best to reorganize the party structure.

It is pertinent to mention here that, former PTI Karachi Chief Fridous Shamim Naqvi on Saturday tender resignation from the his post exposing major split in organisation setup of PTI. Firdous said that, as opposition leader in provincial assembly he want to focus on the resolution of the issues being faced by the resident of Sindh, adding that he had sent his resignation to PTI Chairman Imran Khan.