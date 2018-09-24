Share:

LAHORE - Veteran journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi’s book titled “Jang-i- September Ki Yadain” was launched at Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Trust on Sunday. Former foreign minister Mian Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri, Major (retired) Nadir Pervaiz, Justice (retired) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, Daily Pakistan Editor Mujeebur Rehman Shami, senior journalists Sajjad Mir, Suhail Warraich, Attaur Rehman, Irshad Ahmed Arif, Nawa-i-Waqt Deputy Editor Saeed Aasi, Salman Ghani, Dr Hussain Ahmed Paraha and Salman Abid addressed the ceremony and praised the author for his valuable effort.

They said the book was very valuable both for the present as well as future generations.

Kasuri was of the view that India had always shied away from talks with Pakistan and it was because of this reason that bilateral disputes could not be settled. He was critical of the Indian attitude. He appreciated Qureshi for writing such a valuable book.

Nawa-i-Waqt Deputy Editor Saeed Aasi said books promote patriotism among the youth and Qureshi's book would add to their knowledge. He said the book had given in detail what was not known about the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

Analyst Salman Abid was of the view that the book was an important document for students of the history and political science. He said India's refusal to hold talks with Pakistan had exposed it at the international level and now the world community knows that it was not serious in settling outstanding issues.