ISLAMABAD - Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless and distorted reports of some local and international media in connection with the courtesy meeting held between China Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri last week.

According to a press release issued by Chinese Embassy here on Sunday, the Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China `enjoys social stability, sound economic development and harmonious coexistence among ethnic groups. Some measures are taken against separatism and terrorism for the sake of safeguarding China’s national security and protecting people’s life and property.

Ambassador Yao Jing had a courtesy call on Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of Pakistan on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 and both the sides had a good discussion on China-Pakistan relations including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation and some specific projects in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador appreciated the efforts by the Pakistani government to promote religious harmony, on which the two sides had full consensus.