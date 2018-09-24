Share:

LAHORE - The family of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, his wife and daughters, visited SOS village in the city on Sunday.

They spent time with the children and later on visited the houses of SOS village to meet with children over there. Children of SOS village recited Holy Quran and Naats for their guests. They also sang patriotic songs. Daughters of the chief minister played different games and had a chit chat with the children who expressed great joy and gratitude in the company of their guests.

Talking to the director of the SOS village, the chief minister's wife expressed her wish to establish SOS in Dera Ghazi Khan. Almas Butt, director of SOS village, briefed the guests about the institution and showed them a documentary on it. The chief minister’s wife said that SOS village was playing a remarkable role in taking care of destitute children. “It is a noble cause, which proves fruitful in this life and hereafter,” she said. She said that it was a very nice experience for her and her daughters to spend time with these kids as it was giving them a feeling of satisfaction and relief. She said she wishes other cities too have institutes like this and assured that she will keep on visiting such organizations in future.