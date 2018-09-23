Rawalpindi-The residents  and large number of people who travel on GT road are facing great inconvenience of traffic jam between DHA 2 and Bahria town as 20 schools are located in the area. The commuters complained that parents leave their vehicles on the road to pick and drop their kids which leads to complete traffic halt. Those coming to the city to attend their cases in the High court or the district courts suffer great inconvenience as no Policeman is present to control the traffic mess. A commuter, Ghulam Abbas said the 1.5 km portion of the road is covered in 1 to 1.5 hours as the traffic moves at a snail’s pace The commuters urged the commissioner, chief motorway police, to relieve them from this agonizing situation .

United Nations International Day of Sign Languages

  “Silent Talks”

Taniya Shah

My elder brother signed to me today

Congratulations Sister!  It’s our day…

We are the only two deaf kin

Apart from us “talking worlds” spin

Hearing aids can’t always ease the pain

Cochlear Implant surgeries can go in vain

Are “dumb” and “mute” fair words to call?

I pose this question in front of you all!

“Accessibility” is what we people need

“Sign Language” is in fact deaf creed

We speak with hands and listen with eyes

Deaf power is indeed going to rise...

Together we claim our rights and share

International Day of Sign Languages is here 