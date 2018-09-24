Share:

GUJRANWALA - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid took notice of the negligence of doctors of Gujranwala Services Hospital who left a pair of scissors inside a patient during a surgery. The medical staff left a pair of surgical scissors inside a patient after performing a procedure. The health minister constituted a committee with Prof King Edward Medical University Arshad Chohan as its head to probe the matter. The committee will submit its report after a thorough probe.