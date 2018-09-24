Share:

BADIN - Asia’s largest donkey festival concluded here at Tando Ghulam Ali, district Badin on Sunday.

The festival was organised every year on 11 and 12th of Muharram, in which, thousands of sellers and buyers participate amid to purchase their favourite donkeys.

According to report thousands of donkeys of different breeds from across the country were presented by the sellers in the festival. Different races of donkeys such as ‘Atum Bomb, rocket, missile, F-17, kalashnikov, Meera, Chikori and others beautiful donkeys were presented in the market for sale.

The owners of the donkeys have decorated their animals with garlands and other decorative items. Donkeys of different breed of Multani, Irani, Kohistani, Thari and others from Punjab, KP, Balochistan and other far-flung areas of the country including other districts of Sindh were participated in the festival.

Pretty and different breed of donkeys across country were usually brought in the donkey market for its sale.

The precious breeds and high-bred and pretty donkeys were sold out from Rs 25,000 to Rs 800,000 in the market of Tando Ghulam Ali, Badin.

