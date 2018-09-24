Share:

LAHORE - Affectees of the Eden Housing Society staged a protest outside Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence on Sunday and demanded procession of their plots or full price of their plots according to the current market value.

Around 50 affectees gathered outside the prime minister’s residence in the morning to register their protest against the housing scam, which the National Accountability Bureau has already been investigating.

The protesters blocked the Canal Road, causing a traffic jam on linked roads. The protesters were holding banners inscribed with slogans “Sada haq aithay rakh” and “Give back our houses”. They chanted slogans against the National Accountability Bureau, which they said was delaying investigation into the case.

NAB is investigating owner of Eden Housing Society Dr Mohammad Amjad who is accused of not completing development work on his housing project. There are 6,511 registered complaints against Eden Housing Society, which is allegedly involved in a Rs13 billion fraud.

Tasneem Hussain, an affected person, told The Nation that Eden Housing Society deprived thousands of people of their due rights and did not give them procession of their plots even after receiving full payment from them. “As salaried persons we cannot rely on false promises. We need our money back. Prime Minister Imran Khan should look into this matter and check status of the project, which has affected thousands of families,” he said.

Tanvir Khan, who bought plots in the housing scheme in 2009, said the matter would have been resolved if the NAB had played its role. Despite repeated attempts by the affected people to highlight the million-dollar scam, nobody was ready to listen to them, he said. Earlier, NAB had given March 31 deadline to Eden Group to hand over plots to buyers but the Eden did not show up.

Shahid Hafeez, another victim, said, “It’s been 15 years now but the matter is still unresolved. This is not the first protest. We protested in front of Governor’s House and other places as well. This is injustice and we demand from Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene and give our due rights,” he said. “They are offering us to pay the money back in several installments,” he said.