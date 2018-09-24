Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday termed ‘ridiculous’ the registration of First Information Report (FIR) against a man protesting against the security.

“When people are inconvenienced, they do react,” the president commented in a tweet.

The president referred to an incident in which the Karachi Police booked a youngster who had reportedly protested the blockade of road for security purpose.

Few days earlier too, the president had directed the officers concerned to keep his security convoy the shortest possible to avoid inconvenience to the people.