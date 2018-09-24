Share:

WASHINGTON - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called on Pakistani-Americans to contribute generously towards the dam fund in order to tackle the impending water crisis in the country.

Qureshi made these remarks while addressing Pakistani-American community at the country’s embassy in Washington on Sunday, reported private TV channels.

The foreign minister said that the government has mobilised a campaign to build the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. “We are determined to address the urgent issues of water scarcity in Pakistan and we need you to contribute to this noble cause,” he added.

Qureshi said that that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to engage with Pakistani Americans. He said that the country’s premier is fully aware of the Pakistani diaspora’s strengths and contributions. Qureshi said that overseas Pakistanis want to see a positive change in the country.

Qureshi said Pakistan desires to advance close relations with both the United States and China.

Talking to the Washington-based Pakistani journalists, Qureshi said, “both relations are very important.”

“China is important for Pakistan. And the United States is also important. We will engage with both,” he said.

Qureshi also said that Islamabad wants peace and security in Afghanistan since it is in the country’s own interests. Pakistan, he said, will use “whatever influence” it has to push forward Afghan reconciliation talks.

“We need peace in Afghanistan. This is what Pakistan needs,” Qureshi said.