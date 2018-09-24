Share:

SADIQABAD - The representatives of local labourers criticised the government for, ‘what they said’, oppressing the masses by levying heavy taxes on them.

Speaking to media here, they said that increase in taxes would bring no decrease to the public woes. “The labourers, who already find it difficult to both ends meet, will be forced to commit suicide,” they stated.

Labourers’ representatives including Abbas Saraj, Shaukat Ali, Talib Hussain, and Jahanzeb Babar said that labourers should have united to get their problems solved. They said that the new government had reneged on all of its promises. “Instead of providing relief to the people, it has caused troubles for them.” They demanded that the government provide them relief, and address their problems.

On the other hand, former federal minister Sardar Raees Munir Ahmed lauded the Islamabad High Court’s verdict granting bail to former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Capt (r) Safdar. He added that the entire nation should have hailed the court’s verdict, for the judiciary was working tirelessly for providing justice to the people. He termed the court’s verdict a landmark in democratic history of Pakistan, saying that Nawaz’ release on bail was a triumph of the truth. “The verdict has strengthened the position of judiciary in the country,” he added.

CHAMBER ELECTIONS

Renowned industrialist of Sadiqabad Ch Khalid Saleem has been elected unopposed as president of Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RYKCCI) for 2018-19. No one filed nomination papers against him. In the same way, Ch Javed Irshad has been elected as senior vice president of the RYKCCI. Local lawmakers have shown confidence in the leadership of Khalid Saleem and Javed Irshad. They expressed optimism that the new office-bearers would work for the betterment of the RYKCCI members and the local business community.

Ch M Shafiq, Ch Asif Majeed, Mahkdoom Usman Mehmood, Ch M Akraam, and Mian Amir Shehbaz were present on the occasion.