FAISALABAD: The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of Berseem immediately and complete it by mid of October. According to a spokesman of Agriculture Department, Berseem is one of the most important fodders of winter season which is used to feed cattle and buffaloes.Therefore, the growers should cultivate its approved varieties. Meanwhile, the agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of canola immediately and complete it by October 20 to get maximum yield. The farmers should use approved varieties of canola for cultivation including

Rainbow, Biola-401, Biola-43, Abaseen, Bulbal, Canola Raya, Pacola, etc. –APP