Share:

MAHMUD-E-RAQI - Clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters have killed eight militants in the eastern Kapisa province on Sunday, a spokesman for the provincial government said.

Government forces backed by warplanes, according to spokesman Qais Qadiri, stormed Taliban positions in Tagab district early Sunday, triggering a gun battle, and the Taliban militants have lost ground after leaving eight bodies behind.

Speaking from the provincial capital Mahmud-e-Raqi, the spokesman said that the operation was continuing in the area without any casualties from the security forces.

Taliban militants are yet to make comment on the clash.

Meanwhile, at least four militants have been killed as security forces targeted Taliban hideouts in the northern Kunduz province on Sunday, army spokesman in the northern region Ghulam Hazrat Karimi said.

The security forces, according to the official, launched cleanup operations against Taliban insurgents in Aqtepa area of Qala-e-Zal district Sunday morning and so far four insurgents have been killed and three others injured.

He added the operations would last until the area is cleared of the insurgents.

Taliban militants who have gained ground and inflicted casualties on security forces in Qala-e-Zal district over the past couple of weeks have not commented on the report.