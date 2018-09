Share:

QUETTA - Gunmen on Sunday attacked the base camp of a pro-government militia in Balochistan’s Dasht area, killing four of its members, officials said.

Assistant Administrator Ali Mohammad said the attack occurred early Sunday in the Dasht-e-Goran area of Balochistan.

Ali Mohammad said the 2,000-strong militia was formed a few years ago to help security forces, and that its posts have been targeted in the past by Baloch separatists.

No one has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.