LOS ANGELES:-Hawaii Volcanoes National Park located in the U.S. Pacific island state of Hawaii reopened Saturday morning after being closed for 134 days due to the eruption of Kilauea volcano. "We are OPEN! Happy Welcome Back day and National Public Lands Day. It's a fee free day," the park wrote in a message posted on its official Facebook page. Park officials reminded tourists to be patient to find a parking space because most parking lots near the summit are full. "Tourists all rejoiced at the reopening of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. But some of them were still a little worried about the threat of Kilauea volcano," said Chen Bing, a local tour operator told Xinhua via Wechat.