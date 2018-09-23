Share:

The escalating war of words between Indian and Pakistani officials is not a novel experience. The heated words will tone down. However, what is needed to keep in mind is that elections in India are nearing. In April or May 2019, the general elections will constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. The current ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), relies on spewing hate against Pakistan in its electoral campaign. It is not to forget that last time too, BJP used hate against Pakistan as one of its electoral slogans.

While India has withdrawn from the meeting between foreign ministers of the two nuclear neighbours by stating that Pakistan was a terrorist state and it had glorified a terrorist, Burhan Wani; however, India needs to engage into retrospection. Calling Burhan Wani a terrorist is nothing but an attempt to suppress Indian brutalities with a holed veil. Indian state does not want to comprehend the reasons that make people believe in retaliating to suppression with weapons.

India backing out from the meeting reveals the Indian mentality. India does not believe in negotiations. India’s wish to become a regional hegemon has clouded the official thinking and understanding of reality. Whether such negotiations are with its people –whom they call “Naxalites”– they are at war with or any talks with states they have disputes with. India needs to be very careful while using the word “terrorist”. If any state can qualify the label of a “terrorist state” it is no other but India, given the repression that it believes in while suppressing the legitimate of demands of people in Kashmir.

One cannot remain neutral on a moving train, as Howard Zinn says. Pakistan is morally obliged to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir that are under the illegal occupation of India since 1947. If fulfilling the moral obligations makes one a terrorist state then the India understanding of how the world works is deeply rotten.

What is more ironic is that the Indian Army Chief is also falling for the political rhetoric of BJP. Instead of believing in professionalism, his statement is nothing but the discharge of emotions and adrenaline gush. If BJP does not like Pakistan’s criticism, it can, at least, attempt to comprehend the naivety of its decision by going through the local media who call the move a “headless chicken policy”. The inconsistency in India’s policy on Pakistan shows Indian confusion, which compels the Indian civilian and military leadership to opt for warmongering and hawkish behaviour.